Lotus to bloom in Vanrai

NASHIK: The Aapla Paryavaran organisation has decided to cultivate the different species of lotus, which is the national flower of our country. The initial has been taken to celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav as the country is in its 75 Independent year. About 75 lotus pots of multi-colored lotus flowers will be constructed and 75 different species of lotus flowers will be planted in them.

As per tradition, ‘Aapla Paryavaran Sanstha’ will take the responsibility to take care of this lotus plants. The lotus is known as one of the most beautiful flowers in the world. This will help in raising awareness about the lotus flower and its natural habitat. People should know the importance of lotus plant. According to Ayurveda, lotus plant has many medicinal properties, it is used in various ailments.

Lotus is used in cosmetics. The purpose of planting this multi-purpose plant is to create awareness among the people about lotus cultivation and to make a living from it. This was stated by Shekhar Gaikwad, President of Aapla Paryavaran. Lotus flowers will bloom at Nashik Vanrai in Mhasrul through public participation.

The work of plantation has already begun. For this lotus planting project, people should voluntarily participate in this initiative and adopt a lotus pond permanently by donating. Gaikwad said that the name of the concerned person or the name of their organisation, firm will also be written on the adopted lotus flower ppnd. The lotus garden will be inaugurated on April 22 on the occasion of World Earth Day.