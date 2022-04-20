Lotus garden’s inauguration on Friday

NASHIK: To commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence, i.e, Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, Aapla Paryavaran Sanstha came up with a unique initiative to cultivate 150 different species of lotus, the national flower, in Nashik Vanarai, Mharsul. They implemented this concept in collaboration with Nashik West Forest Department.

The garden is all set to welcome the public on April 22, 2022, on World Earth Day. Forest Range Officer Seema Musale will inaugurate the garden at 10:30 am on Friday, and it shall remain open till 5:00 pm.

The sanstha constantly strives for ‘Green Nashik, beautiful Nashik, and a rich biodiversity Nashik.’ To generate awareness among the masses, this sanstha had initiated lotus flower cultivation through public participation. As this city was once known as the city of flowers and lotus is a national flower, the sanstha decided to bloom them.

As stated by Shekhar Gaikwad, president of the sanstha, their sanstha took the responsibility to take care of the constructed ponds and lotus flowers. Lotus is known as one of the most beautiful flowers in the world. According to Ayurveda, the lotus plant has many medicinal properties; used to treat various ailments. Lotus is even used in cosmetics. People can even make a living out of its cultivation. Sanstha had even appealed to residents to adopt a pond permanently by donating money for its maintenance.

The members have appealed to all the flower lovers of Nashik to remain present at the inauguration ceremony. According to the sanstha, post the inauguration, the garden shall remain open for study tours only with prior permission.