Lotus blooms at Nashik Vanrai

NASHIK: Colourful lotus flowers have bloomed at Nashik Vanrai, Mhasrul. Ranging from pink to yellow, lotuses in different hues have found their way into this unique garden. With unique varieties of lotus tubers sourced from different regions, Aapla Paryavaran Sanstha, Nashik has initiated lotus flower cultivation through public participation. As this city was once known as the city of flowers and lotus is a national flower, the sanstha decided to bloom this national flower, said Shekhar Gaikwad, President of the Sanstha.

To commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence, i.e, Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, Aapla Paryavaran Sanstha has came up with a unique initiative to cultivate 150 different species of lotus in Nashik Vanarai. They implemented this concept in collaboration with Nashik West Forest Department. As stated by Gaikwad, the sanstha has taken the responsibility to take care of the constructed ponds and lotus flowers. The sanstha constantly strives for ‘Green Nashik, beautiful Nashik, and a rich biodiversity Nashik,’ Gaikwad said.

Lotus is known as one of the most beautiful flowers in the world. According to Ayurveda, the lotus plant has many medicinal properties; used to treat various ailments. Lotus is even used in cosmetics. People can even make a living out of its cultivation. Sanstha had even appealed to residents to adopt a pond permanently by donating money for its maintenance. The garden shall remain open for study tours only with prior permission.

Lotus is used in cosmetics. The purpose of planting this multi-purpose plant is to create awareness among the people about lotus cultivation and to make a living from it, he stated.