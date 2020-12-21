Lord Khandoba worshipped at temple hill

Nashik: The idol of Lord Khandoba was worshipped at temple hill in Deolali Camp on the occasion of Champa Shasthi festival. The fair was cancelled here in view of Corona outbreak. The festival was celebrated in a very simple manner.

MP Hemant Godse who was present during Mahaarti on the occasion urged devotees to take care of themselves. The pooja was held in the presence of temple priest Amle, vice president of Deolali Cantonment Board Sachin Thakre, Prakash Amle, Sachin Amle, Atharva Amle, Satish Mhaske and Narendra Gaikwad at 7 am.

MP Hemant Godse, former vice president of Cantonment Board Dinkar Palde, Anna’s temple hill group’s Nagesh Dewadiga, Ramesh Gaikar and members of the temple hill group attended Mahaarti.As a programme to pull 12 bullock carts was cancelled, devotee Uttam Mande worshipped a single bullock cart.