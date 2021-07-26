Long stretches of roads still in disrepair

NASHIK: As the monsoon sets in, long stretches of roads are still in a state of disrepair in several city areas affecting traffic flow and creating potential danger zones during rains. Traffic is reduced to a crawl. The peak hour, with almost every establishment shutting down, is a test of patience, skill and auditory threshold. A private company is laying gas pipelines on the main roads in Nashik.

Roads were dug up at many places for this. However, due to untimely processing, mud is spilled on the roads causing inconvenience to motorists. From Garware Point to XLO and from this point to Papaya Nursery in Ambad MIDC and upto to Mahatmanagar, the work of laying of gas pipeline from has been completed. However, since the roads dug up for this purpose have not been repaired, the motorists have to face many difficulties. This has increased the risk of accidents and the drivers demanded that these roads be repaired immediately.

When asked about this, the construction department of the municipal corporation said that the repair work is going on and due to heavy rains, the work is going on at a slow pace. The motorists have to bear the brunt of the road narrowing at the site dug for the gas pipeline in Ambad MIDC.