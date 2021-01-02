Long queues at toll plazas for FASTag

<p><strong>NASHIK:</strong> The toll plazas in the district are heavily congested while paying the toll. As a solution to this, the FASTag was introduced and made mandatory. The implementation was pending since last year. However, it got implemented from January 1, 2021. </p>.<p>As one needs to pay toll at Ghoti, Chandwad, Pimpalgaon, Shinde toll plazas on the outskirts of Nashik, vehicle owners are rushing to get FASTag. FASTag is required at all toll plazas in the country. The decision has been taken to promote digital payments and reduce traffic congestion at toll plazas. </p><p>The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has instructed to strictly enforce the FASTag rule. The decision has been taken to increase the number of digital payments at toll plazas and avoid traffic congestion at toll plazas. The FASTag is to be placed on the inside of the vehicle, in the middle of the upper side of the front glass, behind the mirror, so that it gets scanned properly. The side on which FASTag is written gets placed on the side of the driver. </p><p>Once tagged, it cannot be removed. The inside glass must get cleaned properly before putting up the tag. If the vehicles, which do not have a FASTag, pass-through the lane reserved for vehicles having FASTag, they will have to pay a double toll. For those who have not been able to get the FASTag yet, there will be a separate lane at each toll plaza. </p><p>They can use that lane without paying a double toll. Before leaving for the trip, drivers must make sure that the account to which FASTag is linked has enough money for the toll otherwise, they will have to pay double the toll in cash if the vehicle goes through the FASTag lane. It is mandatory that the account linked to the FASTag must be of the owner of the vehicle. </p><p>Only those who have a vehicle in their name will have to link their personal account to FASTag, and after arriving at the checking point in FASTag lane, there must be a distance of more than three meters between two vehicles on the toll plaza. If there is a problem with the tag of a particular vehicle, the tag of the vehicle behind it will get scanned for no reason, and the toll of that vehicle will get deducted from somebody else's account.</p>