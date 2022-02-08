Lokshahi Din to address citizens’ woes

NASHIK: The district level Lokshahi Din will be held today, informed the revenue department. Due to the sad demise of Bharat Ratna and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, a public holiday was declared in the state on Monday, February 07. In this connection, the district level Lokshahi Din (democracy day) which was to be held on Monday will now be organised today (February 8) at 2.00 pm at the central hall of the collectorate, apprised Tehsildar (revenue branch) Rajendra Najan yesterday.

The department further instructed that Given the outbreak of the pandemic, it is important to follow the government guidelines for prevention. Similarly, for the implementation of the day, it is necessary to submit the application in the prescribed format as per the norms of the Government Circular dated 26th September.