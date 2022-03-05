Lokshahi Din on Monday

NASHIK: District level Lokshahi Din has been organised on Monday, March 7 at 2:00 pm at the Collectorate, Central Hall, informed Tehsildar (Revenue) Rajendra Najan.

The administration has said that applications related to forensic cases, revenue or appeals, service matters, establishment matters, non-compliance with the prescribed format and attachments to the required documents will not be considered.

Given the pandemic situation, it is important to follow the government’ guidelines for prevention. Similarly, applications for implementation of district level Lokshahi DIn must be submitted in the prescribed format, he said.