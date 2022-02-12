Lokshahi Din on Monday

NASHIK: Divisional Lokshahi Din has been organised on Monday, February 14 at 2.00 pm in the office of the Divisional Commissioner. As per the government order, restrictions have been imposed in the state due to Covid.

This Democracy Day will be organised in the presence of 10 divisional heads, informed by Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Gorakshanath Gadilkar. Citizens of Nashik, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Dhule and Nandurbar in Nashik division have been appealed for participation. On February 8, the district level Lokshahi Din was held under government guidelines.