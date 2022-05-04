Lok Adalat to hear 7,649 pending cases

NASHIK: As many as 7,649 pending cases till date in the district will be heard for amicable settlement as Lok Adalat has been organised in all the courts of the district on Saturday. By the order of the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority, National Lok Adalat has been organised by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

In this connection, citizens should benefit by participating in this Lok Adalat to settle their pending cases and disputes, appealed by the Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority and Chief District and Sessions Judge Abhay Waghavase. This has been informed by Civil Judge (senior level) and Secretary of the DLSA Shivaji Indalkar.

A total of 7,649 cases pending till date in financial institutions and other courts in the district including civil court cases, compromised criminal nature, motor accident compensation cases, family disputes, land acquisition, Section 138 of NI Act, banks etc have been kept for amicable settlement in the Lok Adalat.

In addition, all types of civil, cheque bounce cases in the district, bank recovery, accident tribunals, labour disputes, electricity, water and tax payments will be heard. The Lok Adalat will also deal with marital disputes, employment, salaries, other allowances and pensions and revenue matters. The National Lok Adalat, which is being held in all the courts of the district, should be attended by as many citizens as possible, appealed Indalkar.

Towards amicable settlement