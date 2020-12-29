Logistics park to come up in Nashik

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has chosen Nashik city to create a logistics park. With this, the development of North Maharashtra will get a boost, and key constituents of the society, i.e., farmers, industrialists, and small scale entrepreneurs will benefit immensely.</p>.<p>MP Hemant Godse’s efforts to set up a grand logistics park in Nashik finally bore fruit. The central government has decided to set up logistics parks in 35 cities across the country, and in the first phase, Nashik city in Maharashtra has been included. The logistics park project will be set up on about 100 acres of land.</p><p> “This will help in generating employment for thousands of youth in the district, and cold storage, warehouses, will be set up for the goods of farmers as well as small scale entrepreneurs,” informed MP Godse.</p><p> The district has a large production of onion, grapes, vegetables, and other perishable items. There are also seven to eight large industrial estates in the district and thousands of small scale units. All of these factors add up to the cost of transporting goods for sale elsewhere. Also, many farmers in the district do not have facilities for the storage of grapes and onions. Due to this, a delegation of farmers and small entrepreneurs in the district had urged MP Godse to set up a logistics park near Nashik city.</p><p>Taking cognisance of this, for the last two years, MP Godse had initiated efforts with the Union Government to set up a logistics park. As a railway station and the National Highway passes through Nashik city, the central government sanctioned a logistics park and an investment of around Rs 500 crore. </p><p>A Technical Advisory Committee will be appointed soon for the project and the site will be surveyed by the committee. As soon as the survey is completed, the report of the Technical Advisory Committee will be sent to the government for approval. In this project, cold storage, warehouse, and other facilities will be set up for the convenience of farmers, small scale entrepreneurs as well as manufacturers. </p><p>The project will reduce the cost of factories, farm produce, and other manufactured goods to eight per cent as in other developed countries, which is now being charged 15 per cent. The project will become operational in the next two years and the logistics park will boost the development of not only the district but also North Maharashtra and provide employment to thousands of youth.</p>