Logistics Park to be set up in Nashik: MP Godse

DEOLALI CAMP: The Central government has decided to set up logistics parks in 35 cities across the country, and in the first phase, Nashik city has been included in the list for the construction of the park. MP Hemant Godse’s effort to speed up the administrative work has borne fruit. Knight Frank has been appointed as the technical advisor of the organisation.

As the logistics pack will be set up over 100 acres of land in Nashik city, the setup will give a boost to North Maharashtra in terms of development and employment opportunities. Cold storage and warehouses will be set up to store the produce of farmers and newly begun entrepreneurs. MP Godse informed that the process to make the park operational soon has already begun. The district is known for the huge production of onion, grapes, vegetables, etc.

There are seven to eight large-scale industrial estates along with thousands of small-scale entrepreneurs in the district. The companies need to bear huge transportation costs, and many farmers don’t have storage facilities to store their produce. The logistics park will ensure low freight costs, less pollution, low transportation costs, provision of storage, and many other facilities.