Lockdown in the district to be relaxed

NASHIK: The strict lockdown has been imposed in the Nashik district by the district administration to curb Covid-19 spread. It has now been decided to ease the lockdown after Sunday (May 23) midnight. However, the restrictions imposed by the state government under ‘Break the Chain’ will be strictly enforced till June 1.

The industrial sector and Agriculture Produce Market Committees in the district will be allowed to start subject to strict implementation of the Covid-19 rules, informed District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday. He reviewed the current pandemic situation in the  district via vice conferencing from Mumbai.

District Collector Suraj Mandhare, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav, Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey, Chief Executive Officer Leena Bansod, District Civil Surgeon Dr. Ashok Thorat and other officials attended the meeting from their offices. The number of Covid patients in the district is decreasing day by day. Therefore, the industrial sector and Market Committees in the district will be allowed to start subject to strict enforcement of the Covid rules.

The company should guarantee that it is taking responsibility for every worker and their family when starting the company. From now on, essential services will continue as per the restrictions of the state government. The Market Committees will also be started after May 23, Bhujbal said. He instructed that considering the possible third wave of Covid-19, the facilities of the existing Covid Centre should be maintained. Children are said to be at higher risk.

The members of the task force constituted by the district civil hospital and the Municipal Corporation should collect the information of all the facilities required for the treatment of the children and plan accordingly. He also instructed the concerned authorities to start separate Covid Care Centres for children in urban as well as in rural areas.