'Lockdown giving desired results'

A review meeting was held at the Yeola guest house on the current situation, measures, and vaccination in Yeola and Niphad talukas. Yeola city president Bandu Kshirsagar, Zilla Parishad member Mahendra Kale, panchayat committee member Mohan Shelar, SDM Sopan Kasar, Dr. Archana Pathare, District Health Officer Kapil Aher, and Resident Medical Officer Dr. Prashant Khaire, along with officers and office bearers were present.

On the occasion, Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said, necessary reserves of medical oxygen should be kept in the hospitals so that there is no shortage of oxygen. Manpower should be made available immediately to the centres where there is a shortage of manpower of doctors and other staff. “Closed ventilators should be started immediately.

If you need a dura and jumbo cylinder, please let us know and make it available,” he said and appealed that councillors in every ward of the city as well as NGOs to come forward and cooperate in the survey campaign. Home isolation should be carried out successfully. At the same time, lockdown should be strictly enforced. Everyone should now work tirelessly to reduce the number of patients, the minister added.