Lockdown, Curfew: The viral rumours that were completely wrong

Nashik: Reacting to 'reports' of another lockdown, curfew due to Covid-19, the district administration has denied issuing any such order and refuted the claim.



The rumours were widely being circulated over the social media claiming that another lockdown, curfew will be imposed in Nashik due to the rising Covid-19 cases across the district including the city.



Strict action will be taken against those who spread rumours, District Collector Suraj Mandhare had warned. Overall the rumours went viral on social media throughout the day on Sunday.



Another wave of Corona is being witnessed across the country. The declining number of Corona cases are now on the rise again after Diwali.



Schools reopened in Gujarat, Kerala and Haryana had to be closed again. A curfew has been imposed in Ahmedabad to break the chain of Corona. There is also a possibility of a lockdown in Delhi.



In view of the changing situation, the Maharashtra government is also taking careful steps. A meeting was called on Sunday in the presence of Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal to decide whether to start schools in Nashik.



Against this backdrop, messages were being circulating on WhatsApp and Facebook since Sunday morning that a lockdown and janata curfew would be imposed in Nashik.



Old curfew news of some of the news channels were being shared. That had created an atmosphere of confusion among traders, shopkeepers and ordinary Nashikites. Such messages were rapidly being shared on social media.



Finally, the district administration had to intervene and clarify that curfew or lockdown was a mere rumour.



It had appealed people not to believe in the rumours. Also, strict action will be taken against those who spread false and misleading messages and rumours, such a warning was issued by the district administration.