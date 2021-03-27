Lockdown: Ball thrown into people’s court

<p><strong>NASHIK:</strong> District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday threw the ball into the people’s court regarding the decision about lockdown in the district. He said that it is now people’s responsibility to follow the Covid-related norms strictly to avoid the lockdown. </p>.<p>He said, “Nashik is in the fifth position in the number of Covid-19 patients in the state. People should follow the Covid-19 related norms very strictly to avoid lockdown.” He has warned that if the situation is not under control within the next eight days, a decision about lockdown has to be taken on Wednesday. </p><p>Bhujbal was addressing media persons after taking stock of the epidemic situation in a meeting held at Niyojan Bhavan in the district collectorate. Before the meeting, Bhujbal visited the market places like Main Road, Ravivar Karanja areas to take stock of the situation. He, on the occasion, appealed to citizens to follow the norms strictly.</p><p>“Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take stock of the situation on April 2. The stock of the situation in the district will then be taken on Thursday. If the situation does not improve, a decision on lockdown will be taken. I’m not in favour of the lockdown option but followed by Mumbai, Pune, and Dhule, Nashik has the highest patients. When we met last week, the positive rate was 45 per cent. At present, it is 31 per cent. Though the graph has declined, the increasing number of patients is a thing of worry. Presently, there are a total of19,000 active patients. Home isolation is the cause behind the increase in the number of patients,” he said.</p><p> Citizens do not take Covid-19 norms seriously. A fine of Rs 30 lakh has been levied on those who do not wear masks. Shopkeepers should not allow customers to enter their shops if they do not wear a mask. It has been observed in many places that shopkeepers do not wear a mask. Police and Municipal Corporation team should take strict action against shopkeepers and customers who do not wear a mask. </p><p>Seal the shop of the concerned shopkeeper till the end of Covid-19, he ordered to the administration. He also instructed that district administration, police, and Municipal Corporation should get active to bring Covid-19 spread under control. The positive patients go to the doctor for treatment. However, this is leading to an increase in Covid-19 patients. </p><p>The doctors should inform the Municipal Corporation if any positive patient comes for treatment, he appealed to the doctors. He also ordered to admit those patients found violating the norms to the Covid Centre. Bhujbal also said that citizens should inform the police if they find any positive patients around them.</p>