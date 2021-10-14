Little girl climbs Navra-Navri fort

NASHIK: On the occasion of the Navratri festival, a two and a half year old girl climbed the famous Navra-Navari fort. She also made a resolution that she will study every day, go to school without missing a beat, and won’t play games on mobile. The little one named Vrinda Mahesh Jadhav is from Nashik has made this resolution by climbing at an altitude of 3000 feet.

On the occasion of Navratri celebrations Vrinda along with her father took blessings of goddess Durga by visiting Navra-Navri fort, Paine, Trimbakeshwar and gave the message of power. Little girl Vrinda was also prepared to climb the 260 feet high cone on this fort, but due to sudden heavy rain and some technical reasons, the climb was postponed. But the journey to the fort was also very tough and risky.