Literary convention finally postponed

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal and Nashik’s Lakhitwadi Mandal, which have been planning to hold a literary convention in Nashik for the last two months, have finally postponed the 94th All India Marathi literature convention scheduled in Nashik in view of the growing cases of Covid-19. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, it is seen that the corporation has tried to absolve itself of responsibility by making it clear that the convention should be held by Swagat Mandal in the next two months. Due to the cancellation of the convention, the growing Covid-19 crisis on Nashik residents has abated. Earlier, it was decided to hold the 94th All India Marathi Literary Convention on 26th, 27th, and 28th March 2021 in Nashik at the main ground of Gokhale Education Society. </p><p>For this, more than 650 members and representatives from various 39 to 40 committees are working. Great efforts are being made to raise funds for the convention. Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal in Ayrangabad had accepted the invitation of Nashik’s Lokhitwadi Mandal and announced to hold the Sammelan in Nashik. No changes in committees Thale Patil said that the meeting was not canceled but was being postponed immediately. </p><p>The outbreak of Covid-19 is spreading again. No one has control over this disaster. Therefore, after its effect, Nashik’s Swagat Mandal can hold this meeting by discussing with Sahitya Mahamandal. However, no change will be made in the adjourned meeting chairman, deputy chairman and all the invitees. It is expected that convention to be held by May 2021, Thale-Patil also clarified. The Sahitya Mahamandal considered all the factors while postponing the meeting. </p><p>"To all the concerned elements related to the convention, as well as to the people of Nashik, take care of yourself, the convention will take place or it will not take place, it is not more important than all of us. Those who have paid the rent for the book exhibition can get the money back from the reception or keep it with the reception until the convention. The decision is up to the publisher and the bookseller." -Principal Kaitikrao Thale-Patil, President of Sahitya Mahamandal Convention </p><p>"After situation improves The meeting has been postponed due to Covid-19. The convention will be held within a period of 20 to 25 days after Covid-19 situation gets better. Vaccination is currently being carried out everywhere. The effect will be better and the Covid-19 burden will be less." - Jaiprakash Jategaonkar, convener of the meeting</p>