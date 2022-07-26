Linesman swims through flooded water, restores power supply

Some videos of the two incidents in Igatpuri have gone viral on social media and the work of these employees is being appreciated.

In the first incident, the power supply was disrupted in Rayambe in Igatpuri due to heavy rains. To restore the power supply, a ‘Prakashdoot’ named Amol Jagle of Mahavitaran swam in the current of the Mukne dam and climbed the pole to restore the power supply. The thrilling video of this incident has been uploaded by Mahavitaran on its Twitter account and this video is getting lots of likes.

In the second incident, an employee named Praveen Shingve restored the electricity supply by carrying the electric wire lying in the water of the Darna river. Due to Shingve’s conscientiousness, the electricity supply here was restored. Due to this, the citizens of the area have made a video of Shingve viral on social media and this video is also being widely liked.

Mahavitaran Joint Managing Director Chandrakant Dange, Chief Engineer Deepak Kumthekar, Superintending Engineers Gyandev Padalkar, Ramesh Sanap and Pankaj Tagadpalliwar commented that the name of Mahavitaran has been brightened due to the conscientiousness of these employees. Also, these employees were especially honoured by Joint Managing Director Chandrakant Dange.