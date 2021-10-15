Light up city before Diwali: Gite

NASHIK: NMC Standing Committee chairperson Ganesh Gite yesterday directed municipal engineers, concern authorities to ensure that 100 per cent street lights and park lights in the city are functional before Diwali. The directions were issued during a Standing Committee meeting of the civic body in connection with revamping the street lights and the park lights before Diwali.

Many street lights in the city are either closed or shedding dim light. the municipal administration should immediately investigate the matter and complete repairs and maintenance works at all the places before Diwali, instructed Ganesh Gite, Chairperson, Standing Committee. A meeting of the Standing Committee chaired by Gite was held yesterday.

At the beginning of the meeting, Shiv Sena’s Sudhakar Badgujar held the power department officials responsible. In 2018, the corporation had signed a BOT agreement with Tata. According to him, 92,000 street lamps were to be installed in various parts of the city. However, thousands of lamps have not been lit yet, alleging that the places where the lights were lit, dimmed after 6 months, causing darkness on the streets.

He alleged that corporation officials are not paying attention, saying that 25,000 electric poles have not been fitted yet and the lights were being switched off at night in the name of power saving. The members demanded an inquiry as no one had the right to hold the city hostage.

On behalf of the administration, Vanmali of the power distribution company replied to this. Salim Sheikh of MNS, Rahul Dive of Congress and Mukesh Shahane of BJP also alleged that the street lights were not working. Chairperson Gite inquired and ordered to turn on all the street lights before Diwali.