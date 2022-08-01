Light drizzles after four days

After that, in the evening, it made a come back with light showers throwing normal life out of gear. After two to three days of rain break in the district including the city, there was dust spread in the atmosphere. However, since the morning, there was a change in the climate. intermittently it was getting hot. Therefore, it was predicted that there will be showers in the city in the evening. Meanwhile, eight days ago, heavy rains lashed the district along with the city.

As a result, Godavari was flooded. Also, water was up to the neck of Katya Maruti. Similarly, the traffic to and from the city was also hampered. But after that, the rains took a break in the city. As per skymet weather, in the next 24 hours, light rain is possible over Konkan and Goa and at one or two places over Madhya Maharashtra.