Lift ban on onion exports, demands MP Godse

Nashik: Onion producing farmers are in crisis as central government has banned onion export. The decision has sent onion prices plummeting in the market.

MP Hemant Godse has demanded that the central government should immediately lift the ban on onion exports to save farmers. He has given a memorandum demanding this to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

The highest onion produce is taken in Nashik district. The economy of entire district depends on it. Tin he onion produce had declined last time due to unseasonal rains. Hence, farmers could not take onion crop in sufficient quantity. As onion supply to Agriculture Market Committees had lowered, the prices had been increased. However, onion in enough quantity had not available with onion producers. They are in crisis as the central government has suddenly imposed a ban on onion exports in September.

Though new onion produce has arrived at Market Committees, it is not getting proper prices due to ban. It is receiving Rs 1200-1400 per quintal. Onion prices have plummeted in the local market due to ban and farmers’ production cost has not been met. In view of this government should lift a ban on onion exports, MP Godse has mentioned.

As onion from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan will soon be arrived at market for sale, the prices of onion would be dropped again, expected some experts. Considering this MP Godse has made a demand to lift the ban.