Life size statue of Phalke to be installed at Phalke smarak: Mayor

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Nashik Municipal Corporation will install a life size statue of Dadasaheb Phalke to inform the world about his contribution and to remember his name forever, informed Mayor Satish Kulkarni. Dadasaheb Phalke was a pioneer of the Indian film industry. </p>.<p>The year 2020 is being celebrated as the birth centenary year of Phalke. Considering this full bust of Phalke will be installed soon at Dadasaheb Phalke, he has also informed. Nashik Municipal Corporation has constructed Phalke Smarak to inform the world about his contribution as Nashik is the birthplace of Phalke.</p><p>However, Smarak is in a bad state. A provision of Rs 5 crore has been made to install a full bust and to do repair works and to beautify the Smarak, and a provision of Rs 10 crore has been made for the beautification of lord Buddha Smarak. Accordingly, the full bust of Phalke will be installed in his birth centenary year.</p><p>Nashikites, theatrists, and artists are demanding to install a full bust and are following up on a matter regarding this. A letter has been given to the Mayor to complete the work before the end of the birth centenary year.</p><p>With the installation of full bust at Phalke Smarak and beautification of lord Buddha Smarak, the number of devotees and tourists visiting Nashik will increase, and revenue of the Municipal Corporation will rise, the Mayor has stated.</p>