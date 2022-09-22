Life saved after nail cutter removed surgically

After examination there, the baby was shifted to MVP Medical College, Adgaon. On Monday night, the baby was operated on late at night. The doctor successfully took out the safe nail cutter.

A toddler from the Shinde family of Nashik Road swallowed a nail cutter while playing at home on Monday afternoon. A major disaster was averted as the baby’s mother realized this shocking fact in time. Fortunately, the doctor’s efforts were successful. A very difficult and complicated surgery which went on till late in the medical college was successful. Medical sources said that the condition of the baby is stable. The baby’s name has been withheld at the request of family members.

This family from Nashik Road was the first to bring the baby to the District Government Hospital. When examined by the medical officers at the hospital, it was said that surgery was impossible. After that, the head of the family decided to admit the child to Adgaon Medical College Hospital.

There, the doctors managed to successfully perform surgery at night to remove the nail cutter stuck in the baby’s throat.