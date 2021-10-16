Life of anaesthesiologists as covid warriors

(Article by - Dr. Nikita Patil (Ranjane) Secretary, ISA, Nashik)

Today, on 16th Oct, World Anaesthesia Day is celebrated in memory of first successful anaesthesia delivered at Boston by WTG Morton in 1846. Anaesthesiologists were always the heroes behind the curtain but Covid and 2020 made their identity as front line warriors on the cover page of TIMES magazine.

Anaesthesiologists play various roles, the mainstream being operation theatres. He is a peri operative physician taking care of the patients during MRI, CT scan, dental procedures for disabled children, pain physician. Three years of post graduation with MD, DNB after MBBS is done just like any other branch of medicine and surgery. Cardiac anaesthesia, paediatric anaesthesia, neuroanesthesia are super speciality courses for us too.

The year when the world had to be rediscovered at the mercy of a virus, the anaesthesiologists stood out. When handshakes and hugs were lost in the world of sanitizer. Friendly chats over coffee were replaced by video calls. When the invisible virus shook the world. The anaesthesiologists became the most visible !! Though the pandemic brought the vulnerability of health care system, it also brought into limelight the strength of anaesthesiologists.

Operation theatre was the mainstream of our specialty, the role of anaesthesiologist was diversified beyond surgical care this time. Anaesthesiologists evolved the most courageous individual across the globe with his own set of challenges. It was not just about the safety and survival but the mortality and inevitability with it. The lockout, financial crisis, mental psyche posed even more challenges.

Human touché, empathetic eye contact with patients was masked by foggy face shields and PPE kits and social distancing. “Did I go wrong anywhere? Will I carry the risk home?" were few of the things everyone of us feared. A Laxman Rekha was drawn not only between the patient and us but between the patient and his near ones too. Oxygen saturation, oximeter, six minutes of walk test, RT-PCR test and Covid positive and negative reports was discussed in every household.

But we managed to keep our patients fit mentally and physically. Seniors from our branch had to accept forced retirement to avoid being burden on family. The hurdles faced by the new post graduate residents were even worse. The risk of exposure and lack of hands on experience hampered their curiosity and eagerness to learn. The lasting scars of the virus can bring a complete stand still to the work mode anytime. Yet we are happy we have survived and fought the virus forgetting the risks associated in times of emergency. Proud to be anaesthesiologist !!