License of 12 ration shops cancelled

<p>NASHIK: The district supply office has acted against a total of 35 ration shopkeepers in the district for alleged black marketing of food grains during the lockdown period imposed to contain the novel Coronavirus disease (Covid19) spread. A direct action of suspension was taken against 12 shopkeepers, while the license of 23 shopkeepers has been cancelled permanently, and criminal offenses have been registered against six. </p> .<p>A fine to the tune of Rs 47,500 has been recovered from these shopkeepers. The lockdown was imposed on March 23 across the country, including Maharashtra, to prevent corona infection. It was decided to distribute foodgrains to the ration card holders for the three months of April, May, and June so that the poor would not face hunger during the crisis.</p><p>After surveying, those who do not have ration cards, five kg of rice is being distributed for free through the ration shops. Sugar and gram pulses are also being distributed to each beneficiary. However, complaints about blacking marketing in ration food grains are being received in state as well as in district.</p><p>The complaints about the disbursement of an inferior quality of food grain are also rising. However, even in this time of crisis, complaints were being received by the District Supply Office against some fair price shop owners who were allegedly indulged in black marketing of foodgrains meant for the poor. After receiving complaints in this regard, the department raided and took action against a total of 35 ration shopkeepers of the district in last six months.</p>