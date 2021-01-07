Deshdoot Times

Licences of five shopkeepers to be revoked

Police sent proposals to concerned depts
Licences of five shopkeepers to be revoked
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
Nashik Police
Shopkeepers' licence revoked
Nylon Manjha
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com