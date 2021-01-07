Licences of five shopkeepers to be revoked

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>The city police have started to take action against those shopkeepers selling nylon manja. The police have sent proposals to revoke shop licences of those shopkeepers; who got caught while selling manja to the concerned department, including the labour commissioner. </p>.<p>They have sent a total of five proposals from circle II. The police have proposed action against Vishal Choudhary from Satpur, Mehreen Shaikh from Indiranagar, Nilesh Khatri, and Deepak Kirve from Upnagar police boundary, and Balasaheb Rahind from Nashik Road area. Shopkeepers Choudhary and Khatri own the shop licenses. </p><p>They were all caught red-handed while selling the nylon manja. Despite a ban on the manja, it's sold secretly. The use of manja is life-threatening for birds. Some days ago, a woman named Bharati Jadhav died after her throat was slit by the nylon manja. Against this backdrop, police have decided to reach the source where manja is being manufactured. </p><p>Police have sent the proposals to revoke the licences of shopkeepers found guilty to concerned departments, while proposals have been sent to the Municipal Commissioner to act against those shopkeepers who do not own licenses.</p>