Let's join hands after polls: Bhujbal to allies

Nashik : On the backdrop of upcoming municipal and Gram Panchayat elections, District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal hinted at going solo in the elections and later joining hands to form post-poll alliance in the district to keep away BJP out of power.



More than 14,000 Gram Panchayats are going for polls in the state. Municipal elections will also be held in the near future. The question of whether the newly emerging Mahavikas Aghadi will contest the elections jointly or independently is still unanswered.



Although it is felt that the municipal elections should be fought jointly by the ruling Mahavikas Aghadi, it is difficult to say today at what level compromise will be possible in the actual sharing of seats.



That is why each party seems to have started preparations at its own level. On this backdrop, Bhujbal said that they can come together even after contesting the elections independently.



His statement shows that the Mahavikas Aghadi is ready to contest the upcoming municipal elections independently and implement the formula which was applied to form the government in the state after the Assembly elections.