Let’s Dream Big, Achieve Big

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: This year, the UN theme of the International Women’s Day on 8th March is, “Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 World”. Although the theme celebrates the tremendous efforts taken by women towards recovery from the COVID-19 which was very evident and exemplary, it also focuses on the importance of women leadership in shaping a more equal and promising future. </p>.<p>Through this theme, the ‘UN Women’ seek effective participation and decision-making rights for women in all areas of life through the empowerment of women and girls. Despite several socio-economic barriers over the centuries, women have fought their way out to emerge as winners and contributors in almost every segment of life. They are slowly and steadily breaking the glass ceiling to take charge and occupy leadership positions in all sectors to leverage their immense potential. Women are an important pillar of society.</p><p>They have been bestowed upon the capability of playing multiple roles such as mother, wife, sister, daughter, friend and professional in her respective role at the workplace. Speaking from my own personal experience, I believe that every woman has the power to transform society. God has created women with a special plan and purpose and am grateful to our Lord Jesus Christ for His continual grace in fulfilling the vision to reach out to the children of our nation and to the poor and needy of the society. </p><p>Although women bring along essential knowledge, skills, resources and experience, they need to be empowered and encouraged. Steve Maraboli has wonderfully said, “The empowered woman is powerful beyond measure and beautiful beyond description.” Indeed, the presence of women leadership is gradually reflected in entrepreneurship, administration, education, engineering, health, etc. at regional, national, and global levels. </p><p>We have a recent example of Dr. Swati Mohan, an Indian American scientist, who played a pivotal role in the landing of the historic Mars Perseverance Rover. Over the centuries, women trailblazers and pioneers have added to human knowledge and skill in every field. While this international day reminds us about millions of women across the globe who have no proper access to education, health care and equal opportunities, it also exhorts us to encourage the leader within each of us. I congratulate every woman for changing lives as she plays diverse roles effectively. </p><p>Today, let us connect with all women to inspire them and celebrate the special gift of womanhood with an assurance that the future is bright, equal, safe and rewarding.Let us make the best of our abilities to collaborate, connect, empathize, listen, nurture, and communicate to achieve big in our lives for the betterment of our society. Wish you a very Happy Women’s Day! - Grace Pinto MD, Ryan Group of Institution</p>