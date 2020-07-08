Let headmasters decide on annual increments

Nashik: Alleging that school teaching staff is being deprived of its right to have a fair and justifiable annual pay hike, the district Mukhyadhyapak Sangh has unanimously sought delegation of authority to headmasters to decide on annual increment policy for teachers.

The headmaster should be empowered to hike the annual salary of its teaching staff. For this, the Sangh has demanded cancellation of precondition of a resolution by the educational institution on this.

The forum said that the education officer and in charge deputy director (education) Pravin Patil have hinted at a positive step in this regard. Therefore, the issue of annual increment of teachers is likely to be resolved soon.

A meeting was recently held at the office of the secondary education Officer of Zilla Parishad which was attended by education officer Patil and office bearers of the district headmasters association.

In the meeting, various educational issues were widely being discussed including recognition proposals for D.Ed, B.Ed colleges, approval to senior and selection salary grade, provident fund proposals of the retired headmasters and teachers, vacancy, promotion and transfer of headmasters, approval to teaching posts, reduction of school curriculum, recruitment on compassionate basis, grant to schools, service continuity and early settlement of pending issues.