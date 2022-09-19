Leopards caught on camera climbing a coconut tree

NASHIK: A video of leopards coming down and climbing up on a coconut tree in Sangvi village farm of Sinnar taluka has gone viral on social media. Two leopards were seen on a tree near a farm in Sangvi village of Nashik. The video has been made on a mobile phone and is currently going viral on the internet. In this viral video, two leopards, one after the other, are seen playing on a coconut tree.

Near the residencies of Dilip Kondaji Ghumre and Sunil Sakhahari Ghumre on Dhangarwadi road in Sangvi village of the taluka, two leopards were sighted at a time when one leopard was seen climbing on a coconut tree owned by Shantaram Ghumre while another leopard was seen chasing the former. It is said that leopards are always roaming in this area. However, this fight between two leopards has been seen for the first time. Dhangarwadi-Somthane is a busy road and many farmers’ houses along the stretch. There is an Anganwadi in this area and the children of the Anganwadi always come and go on this road. Therefore, before attacking a child or a citizen, there is a demand to trap this leopard by placing a cage in the area.

Roaming freely in Pandav Leni area

Leopard roaming freely in a large plot behind the newly constructed Hotel Radisson Blu at the foothills of Pandav Leni in the city. The sighting of this big cat has created panic among the residents.

Meanwhile, forest rangers have taken precautionary measures after visiting the site. According to reports, there are big trees spread over two-three acres of land behind the hotel in the Pathardi Phata area where local citizens spotted a leopard roaming in the afternoon. After that, the residents immediately informed the forest guard and forester Vijaysinh Patil along with other officers who rushed to the spot and searched for the leopard. Crackers were also burst there but no leopard was sighted.

“As the residents have expressed the suspicion that leopard may be roaming around in the area, a cage has been installed and further instructions have been given to the residents,” said Forest Ranger Patil.

Attack on a farmer

Farmer Bakerao Hari Jadhav (60) of Sonjamb in Dindori taluka was attacked by a leopard when he was going to the well on his farm to start the motor. In this attack, Jadhav got injured on his neck and leg and after he resisted and screamed, the farmers of the area immediately rushed to the spot and rescued him from the clutches of the leopard. Later the family brought injured Jadhav to the nearby Khedgaon for treatment. Villagers say that leopard has always been spotted in the area of ​​Sonjamb, nearby Vani and Gondegaon.

Before this, the leopard has killed goats. Therefore, the farmers have demanded that the forest department should immediately install a cage to trap the wild cat.