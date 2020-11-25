Leopard trapped in Pimpalgaon Mor

<p>Nashik: An adult leopard of around four years got trapped at Pimpalgaon Mor village of Igatpuri tehsil. The male leopard was trapped on Tuesday morning. The forest department had set a trap after a six-year-old girl got killed in the leopard attack on November 19.</p>.<p>The forest officials told Deshdoot Times that the leopard would be sent to Rajiv Gandhi National Park at Borivali as it may be potentially dangerous to human life. The leopard was triggering panic among people in Igatpuri taluka for the last four months. So far, four people have been killed by it. </p><p>On the day of Lakshmi Puja, a 3-year-old girl died in a leopard attack at Adharwad. While the incident was fresh, a six-year-old girl from Pimpalgaon Mor was killed by a leopard on November 19. Followed by this, there was a wave of anger among the citizens of Igatpuri. People had demanded immediate action from the forest department. As a result, the forest officials set up three cages in the area. Accordingly, the male leopard got trapped. The villagers now have taken a sigh of relief.</p>