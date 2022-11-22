Leopard trapped in Pathardi village

Nashik
A male leopard aged approximately two years was trapped in a cage installed by the forest department at survey no. 216 in Pathardi village on Sunday morning. For the past fifteen days, a cage was installed by the forest department in farmer Bhagwant Navale’s farm field to trap the big cat.
Residents breathed a sigh of relief when they learned that the leopard was trapped. The leopard was roaming freely in the Pathardi Shivar for the past few days.
The sighting of leopards often causes panic among farmers and local residents. The forest department had installed a cage in this place 15 days ago to trap the leopard.
Finally, around Sunday morning, a leopard was trapped in this cage. When the farmer had gone to turn on the motor of the well in the morning, he found the leopard trapped in the cage.
Farmers say that there are still two cubs of leopards roaming freely in the area. Due to the continuous presence of leopards, there is an atmosphere of panic among the farmers. There are always sightings of leopards in the areas of Pathardi, Dadhegaon, and Pimpalgaon.
Against this backdrop, the forest department occasionally cooperates with the farmers to install cages in the farm areas.