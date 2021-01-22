Leopard trapped in Igatpuri may face life imprisonment

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: As leopard attacks continued in Igatpuri taluka, the forest department set up a cage and trapped two adult leopards, one male; one female. In the search for a leopard that was harming humans, the results show that the leopard is an adult male. </p>.<p>The adult leopard has been shifted to the Manikdoh Leopard Shelter after the Central Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) laboratory in Hyderabad reported the matter. Therefore, the fate of this leopard with a broken canine may be life imprisonment. A team of Nashik West Division has sent the adult male leopard from Igatpuri to Manikdoh Leopard Shelter in Junnar taluka of Pune district on December 15. </p><p>The search for dangerous leopards began in Igatpuri taluka in November and December after the leopard-human conflict escalated in the area, leaving three people dead in the attacks. An adult male got trapped on November 24 and a female on December 1. Saliva samples from the wounds of both the leopards and those killed in the attack were sent to the laboratory. </p><p><strong>Five goats killed in the attack</strong> </p><p> A leopard hunted five goats at Ujani village in Sinnar taluka on Thursday morning. The leopard broke the fence and entered the barn, and attacked the goats. About two weeks ago, the leopard had attacked the same barn and killed one of the goats. Now as five more goats have been hunted by the leopard, the farmer has suffered a huge loss.</p><p> They demanded earlier that the forest department should install a cage but the department didn’t respond to the call of a farmer and other villagers. The villagers have blamed the forest department for their negligence and said that the department is responsible for their losses.</p><p> There is a goat herd near the residence of survey number 226 Vatsalabai Sopan Jadhav in Mauje Ujani Shivar in Sinnar taluka. 15 days ago, a goat was taken away from the same barn by a leopard. As a result, this woman farmer has suffered losses worth Rs 60-65,000. This incident has triggered a panic among the villagers. They have demanded to trap the leopard by setting up a cage.</p>