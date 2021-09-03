Leopard trapped in Belgaon Kurhe in Igatpuri

NASHIK: Forest Department set up a cage; a day before near the poultry shed of Sanjay Gulve, a poultry trader from Igatpuri. A goat was tied on the other side of the cage. At four o’clock in the morning, after the leopard was trapped in a cage, the workers heard roars and were terrified.

The workers when went near the cage, leopard was struggling to get out of the cage. It was attacking furiously on the cage and hurt itself. The leopard was bleeding as it got injured. As soon as the news spread in the village, the onlookers gathered to see the leopard.

Shailendra Jhute, forester of the range of the forest department, rushed to the spot with his rescue team. The leopard was anesthetized by the forest department as leopard was hurting itself as the crowd was teasing the leopard. The official put the leopard in a cage and taken away by the forest department. The leopard will be released into the forest.