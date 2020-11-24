Leopard trapped at Vihitgaon

<p>Nashik: An adult leopard was trapped on Monday morning by the forest department at a housing project site, in a farm field area which is at some distance from Vihitgaon. People residing in Vihitgaon, Belatgavhan, Wadner Shivar, and Wadner Road area breathed a sigh of relief with this.</p>.<p>Even before this, citizens residing in the farm field area saw a leopard. As the leopard was spotted frequently, there was a demand to install a cage in the area. The Range Forest Officer of Nashik, Vivek Bhadane had then ordered to set up a cage there. Accordingly, the forest personnel inspected the place ten to twelve days ago and installed a cage. Even though the cage was installed, the leopard sightings continued, and the leopard got trapped. </p><p>The forest workers repeatedly inspected the cage and changed its direction and even the prey. Fortunately, on Monday morning, an adult leopard was trapped. The villagers immediately informed Police Patil about this. As soon as the forest department got the information, the team of the west forest division reached the spot. They took the leopard moved it safely. After medical inspection, the leopard will be released in its natural habitat.</p>