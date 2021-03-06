Leopard trapped at Sinnar

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The forest department has succeeded in trapping a leopard in Phulenagar area in Wavi village, Sinnar on Friday. The villagers were living under fear for the past one month. After a leopard had attacked a pet dog of farmers, the forest department laid a cage in the farm of Vishnu Tryambak Bhagat. </p>.<p>The leopard got trapped in the cage around 3.30 am on Thursday.The farmers of the area are stating male leopard and two cubs are also present in the area. They are demanding that the forest department should set up a cage to trap them. After hearing the roaring of the leopard, Suresh Bhagat went in the direction of the cage and found that the leopard got trapped in it. Forest official A A Pawar was informed then.</p><p>Forest range officer Pravin Sonawane, forest officer P A Sarode, K R Irkar, forest guards Narayan Vaidya, Madhukar Shinde and Rohit Lonari then reached the spot and took the leopard into their custody. The leopard has then been shifted to a forest nursery at Malegaon.</p>