Leopard trapped at Igatpuri

NASHIK: Igatpuri Forest Range Officials have succeeded in trapping a leopard in the area where the 13 goats were killed in the attack. The leopard has been trapped at Bharveer Khurd on August 3. The leopard was trapped in a cage set up by the forest department at around 11.45 pm on Sunday. As soon as the villagers of Bharveer Khurd area came to know about this, they informed the forest department. Even before this, there was a number of leopards spotted in the area. The villagers are still in fear. Citizens in the area were demanding immediate installation of cages to control leopards.