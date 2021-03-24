Leopard trapped at Igatpuri

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The Forest department has trapped a female leopard at Khed Bhairav village of Igatpuri. After frequent incidents of leopard attacks in the area, the department has got some success in trapping the leopard. On Tuesday morning the leopard was trapped in Cage no 3, out of the four cages set up by the Forest department. </p>.<p>The leopard was trapped at Thakurwadi, Khed Bhairav area. About 10 days back two people were attacked by leopard leaving them seriously injured. The forest department had installed four cages and four trap cameras in the area. It is an adult female leopard of around three year old.</p><p> Forest Department’s effort got success on Tuesday morning around 6 am. Under the guidance of Forest Range Officer RP Dhomse, Forest Beat Officer DS Dhonar, Forest Ranger MJ Padvi, RT Pathak, SK Bodke, FJ Sayyad and other forest laborers Dashrath Nirgude, Dhondiram Pedhekar, driver Mujib Sheikh took efforts.</p>