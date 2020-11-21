Leopard trapped at Chandgiri
Representational image
Deshdoot Times

Leopard trapped at Chandgiri

2-year-old female trapped
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
Chandgiri
Leopard trapped
Darna Valley
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com