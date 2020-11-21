Leopard trapped at Chandgiri

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: On the outskirts of Chandgiri village, (near the banks of Darna river), a young female leopard was found trapped in a cage set up near the farm on Saturday morning. After a very long period of time, a leapprd has been trapped in this area. The female Leopard of around 2-year-old was trapped at KK farm, Chandgiri. </p>.<p>In recent months, 12 leopards were trapped in Darna river basin. The villages like Chandgiri, Babhuleshwar, Palse, Chehdi, Kotamgaon Shivar in Darna Valley became hotspot of human-leopard encounters. </p><p>This led to Darna being found under the terror of leopards. The people across the Darna basin here were terrified. The Forest Minister had also directed to the Forest Department in this regard, earlier. </p><p> The situation in Darna Valley is now normal. There has no any incident recorded in recent times. The leopard trapped on Saturday will be released in its natural habitat after medical inspection.</p>.Man-animal conflict increasing in Igatpuri\n