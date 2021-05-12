Leopard trapped at Brahanwade

NASHIK: A leopard got trapped in a cage installed by the forest department at Bramhanwade, one of the villages near Niphad, on Tuesday morning. The farmers woke up to the sound of the leopard. They immediately informed Nashik forest department.

After receiving the information, the forest department team reached Bramhanwade with a rescue van. The cage was immediately shifted from the wildlife rescue van to the forest nursery. According to the forest department, the leopard was sighted roaming freely in the field area near people’s settlement in Bramhanwade.

This matter was brought to the notice of the forest department officials by the farmers here. After this, the demand for setting up a cage here was gaining momentum from the area. After inspection, a cage was set up in nearing farm.

The leopard was trapped in the cage around midnight on Tuesday. With the help of the villagers, they immediately put the cage in the vehicle and moved it to safety. The leopard is said to be very healthy and has also received good hospitality in the forest department’s nursery.