Leopard trapped again at Pimpalgaon Mor

<p>NASHIK: This is the second time in a month that a leopard got trapped in the cage set up by the forest department. Last month, after a 6-year-old girl was found dead in a leopard attack, the forest department had set up four cages in Pimpalgaon Mor. </p><p>On Tuesday morning, an adult leopard got trapped. The presence of leopards in the taluka has increased and the number of leopard attacks on the citizens in the eastern part has also increased. The villagers are saying that cages should be kept for a few more days. So far, four people have lost their lives in a leopard attack in the tehsil. </p><p>The frequent sightings of leopards have created panic among the villagers. They go to the farms to irrigate their fields at night. The presence of a leopard is generating fear among them. </p><p><strong><ins>Crowds of onlookers</ins></strong> </p><p>As the news of the leopard trapped spread like wildfire, a crowd of onlookers gathered, and the photo session also became louder. It created a problem for forest officials to take the leopard to safety. After forest personnel took action, the crowd got shattered, and the leopard was shifted from the place.</p>