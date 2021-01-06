Leopard takes shelter in a hut

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>The leopard presence in Igatpuri tehsil has become a serious issue as a young leopard entered into a farmer’s hut in Pimpalgaon Bhatata village of Igatpuri tehsil. The leopard entered the house of a farmer named Govind Hingole on Tuesday morning while the hut was closed. </p>.<p>When he returned to his place, he found out that a leopard has taken a shelter in his hut, built inside his farm. The leopard was resting at the fireplace. He immediately informed the villagers about the incident. Eventually, they informed the forest department.</p><p>Accordingly, a rescue team of the department rushed to the spot and analysed the situation. Nashik west forest division sent tranquilizing equipment to rescue the leopard. The forest team began the rescue operation in the evening.</p>.<div><blockquote>As soon as we got the call, our rescue team immediately rushed to the spot. We have set up tranquilizing team to rescue the leopard. A trap has also been set up at the entrance of the hut. The animal has got frightened and is unable to get out. The leopard has not attacked anyone.”</blockquote><span class="attribution"> - Ramesh Dhomse, Range Forest Officer, Igatpuri</span></div>