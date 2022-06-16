Leopard spotted in Lavate Nagar

NASHIK: A car driver spotted a leopard on Wednesday morning around 05:00 am on the road leading to Lavate Nagar from ABB circle. On witnessing the car’s light, the leopard crossed the road and jumped on the wall of a vacant plot. It later disappeared into the bushes and field area near the Nandini river basin leading to CIDCO.

Range Forest Officer Vivek Bhadane stated forest department officials reached the spot at 06:00 am and continued the search operation till 10:30 am. However, the department wasn’t able to trace the leopard. Bhadane stated the reports were only related to the sighting of the big cat, and no attacks were reported. The pug marks in the area confirmed the presence of a leopard.

The department warned the residents not to post any misleading stories, old videos, or other photos on social media or else; they shall take stringent action against them.

The cases of leopard visits are increasing regularly due to a decrease in space between forest land and urban settlements. Leopards often visit human settlements for prey and return to their area. The human-animal conflict arises when the big cats can’t find their way back.

However, citizens should immediately contact the forest officials on spotting any wild animal instead of panicking and hitting the animal. Timely communication and awareness will aid in preventing human-animal conflicts in future.