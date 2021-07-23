Leopard spotted at Paale Khurd

NASHIK: Leopard sightings have been rampant all day in the Sandos Shivar of Paale Khurd area in Kalwan taluka, creating panic among farmers and the working class. Therefore, the villagers have demanded the Forest Department to install leopard cages. Since the leopard has been roaming in the Sandos suburb of Paale Khurd for almost a year now, the camera has captured a picture of the leopard roaming the fields all day in search of food.

While informing the Forest Department about this incident, Officer Patil immediately visited the spot and informed the staff about setting up a cage at the place where the leopard is roaming.

Leopard attacks on rise

Farmer named Somnath Devram Pawar (48) was attacked by a leopard at Nalshet Shivar while kharip sowing was going on during the day at Nalshet in Peth Taluka. When Somnath resisted and started shouting, the villagers rushed to his aid and the leopard fled away from the spot. However, as Pawar was injured, forest ranger Dalvi informed the matter to his superiors and they have admitted the injured Pawar to Peth Rural Hospital for treatment.

Attack in Shevgedang

Recently, in Shevgedang Shivar, a leopard attacked a calf in a barn near a house in Malaya. Fortunately, the farmers, who were awakened by the calf’s sound, rushed to the cowshed and saved the calf’s life. Due to this, panic has spread in the Shevgedang area. Mohan Bandu Porje of Shevgedang, Igatpuri, is living in a field and a calf belonging to him was attacked by a leopard, informed Upsarpanch Vishnu Porje of Shevgedang.