Leopard spends two hours in well

NASHIK: As the sugarcane harvesting labourers spotted a leopard in the sugarcane field at Malwadi (Phulenagar), they put the remaining crops on fire. To save itself from fire, the leopard fell into a nearby well. After struggling for two hours, the leopard managed to climb up from the well and escape the area without injuring anyone.

The labourers were working in Khanderao Pathade’s field and sighted a leopard in the field. They set the remaining crops in the field on fire. To save its life from the fire, the leopard tried to escape. However, it fell in a common well of former Deputy Panch Dattatraya Anap and Suresh Anap on the Phulenagar-Ghotewadi road.

As the dogs barked, Anap and the gardener’s family saw the leopard fall into the well. Due to the summer season, the water stock of the well had receded. Therefore, the leopard was visible clearly. As the news spread, farmers and other villagers reached the well to see the leopard. Even the Sinnar forest department was informed about the incident.

The leopard tried for almost two hours to climb up the wall. After resting for a while, it started climbing again from the well and reached the surface within seconds. The spectators around the well started running away in fear. However, the leopard escaped without injuring anyone. The forest department installed a cage in the area after the incident.