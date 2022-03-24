Leopard skin found on open plot

NASHIK: Today morning, while cleaning, the sanitary workers of the corporation found a plastic bag in a well-packed form on an open plot near the Jupiter Hotel. When the cleaning staff opened the bag, they saw leopard skin in it. The cleaners showed the skin to the people who had gathered at the place.

After that, they informed Indira Nagar Police Station about the incident. The police contacted the forest department and informed them that the bag has been deposited at the police station. After that, the officers and employees of the forest department inspected the skin and took it into custody. At first sight, the skin was said to be that of a leopard. However, the skin will be sent to the National Institute of Animal Biotechnology, Hyderabad, for complete details. Further investigation is underway.

"The leopard skin found in the bag is very old as per its appearance. We have sent it for forensic investigation to Hyderabad. We are investigating the matter. We are searching for CCTV footage, but there are very rare chances of getting any as the spot where the leopard skin was found is an open plot." - Vivek Bhadane, Range Forest Officer