Leopard sighted in a residential area

DEOLALI CAMP: Casablanca society’s residents have been alarmed by the presence of a leopard in their area. For the past two days, the leopard is being spotted in and around the society, thus creating an atmosphere of panic among the residents. The leopard has already hunted down two pet dogs. The forest department has set up a cage following frequent sightings of the leopard. Many leopards were trapped in Nashik in the past week.

In the Nashik Road-Deolali Camp area, their presence has increased during the nighttime. The society’s watchman has already alerted the residents. Ramesh Gaikar has confirmed the presence of a leopard through CCTV footage. The forest department set up a cage at 5:00 pm on Wednesday to trap the leopard.