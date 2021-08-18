Leopard sighted

NASHIK: A leopard was sighted on Tuesday night in the Ashwini colony area on Samangaon Road in Nashik Road. This triggered panic among residents of the area. As per a detailed news report, citizens saw a leopard in Ashwini colony area near the MHADA colony. After the news was spread, some residents gathered there. However, after seeing the crowd, the leopard fled from there. Residents have demanded that the forest department should install a cage there to trap the wild animal.