Leopard roaming freely

Nashik
Several incidents of leopards roaming around in residential areas are being reported from across the district and city. In a similar fashion of events, a leopard was spotted roaming on the road near Madhav petrol pump at Palkhed Bandhara village in Dindori tehsil of the district on Wednesday night.
The incident has been caught on the CCTV camera installed at the petrol pump.
According to the petrol pump employees, they saw CCTV camera footage and found that a leopard was roaming on the road near the petrol pump, at around 4 am to 4.30 am on Wednesday.
This has created panic among locals and farmers.
A few days ago, a leopard was sighted in the vineyard of Raghunath Gaikwad. Apart from this, a leopard entered the cowshed of farmer named Shamrao Gaikwad and attacked a cow.
Similarly, a leopard was sighted many times in the Maruti Phata area here. Locals and farmers have demanded that forest department should set up a cage in the area to trap the leopard.